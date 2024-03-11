Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

CASS stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

