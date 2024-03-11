CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

