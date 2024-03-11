CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
CVM opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
