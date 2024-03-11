Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Position Boosted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 5.13% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $66,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 254,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.52. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

