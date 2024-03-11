Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,825 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for approximately 5.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Celsius worth $108,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.