Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

