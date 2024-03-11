Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Shares of CETX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
