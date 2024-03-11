Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 600,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

