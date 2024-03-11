Cepton (CPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

Cepton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cepton stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Cepton has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cepton by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,919,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cepton by 277.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cepton by 420.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423,804 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cepton in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

