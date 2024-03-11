Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.26. 389,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 310,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 1.0900474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

