Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 189,850 shares of company stock worth $67,311. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

