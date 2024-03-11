Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.92.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.