Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 12,135 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AEM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

