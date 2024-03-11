Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,113. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

