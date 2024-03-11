Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $564,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 12,729.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 64,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 63,646 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 11.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,188. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

