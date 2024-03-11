Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

