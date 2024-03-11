Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,386. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

