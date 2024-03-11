Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $640.26 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $652.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

