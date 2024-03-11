China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE:CGA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.