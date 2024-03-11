China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.