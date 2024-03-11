Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.4% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.22% of Chubb worth $188,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $4.96 on Monday, reaching $253.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

