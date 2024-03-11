CIBC Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.