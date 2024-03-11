CIBC Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$82.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFN. Cormark decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.44.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

