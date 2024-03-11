Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.