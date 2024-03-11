Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas stock opened at $625.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $636.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

