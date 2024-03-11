ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.89. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 3,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

