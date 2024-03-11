Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.11

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 80377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

The stock has a market cap of $679.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

