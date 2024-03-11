CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.47. The company had a trading volume of 590,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

