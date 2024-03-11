Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %

JVA stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.21. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

