Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %
JVA stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.21. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
