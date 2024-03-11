Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $12.09 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

