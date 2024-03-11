Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $307,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.