Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
