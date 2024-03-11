Coin98 Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $321.55 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

