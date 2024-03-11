Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.40

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.40 and last traded at $273.40, with a volume of 887933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.44 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

