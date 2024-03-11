Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.69 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

