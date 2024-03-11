Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 817,598 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Comcast worth $492,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Up 2.4 %

Comcast stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,967,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,576,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

