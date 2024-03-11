Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 260,296 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $253.18. 1,207,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,363. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.