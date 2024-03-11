Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12,854.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

