Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 1,063,487 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,063,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,901,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.52% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $75.64. 327,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

