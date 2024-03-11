Comerica Bank Has $43.74 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 193.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $43,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of APD traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.13. 483,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

