Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 1,089,069 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,089,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,679,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $512.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

