Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 253,716 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,970,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.31. 230,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

