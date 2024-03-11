Comerica Bank Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 192.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,448 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $594.56. 378,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

