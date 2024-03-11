Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.33. The company had a trading volume of 383,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.04 and a 200 day moving average of $420.35. The company has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $479.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

