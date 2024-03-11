Comerica Bank Takes $126.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,832,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,306,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.49. 3,272,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,970. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

