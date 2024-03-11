Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after purchasing an additional 865,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

