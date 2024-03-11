Comparing Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) & Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliance Entertainment and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment -0.61% -8.38% -1.74% Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.13 billion 0.08 -$35.40 million ($0.14) -11.86 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alliance Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business. It is also operates Atresplayer, a video on demand platform; and Sociedad de Distribución Digital Sonora de Entretenimiento S.L., an audio on demand platform. The company operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, and Europa FM, as well as Mega and Atreseries, and Melodía FM brands. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT; marketing; audiovisual product documentation management; radio broadcasting; and funeral services. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

