Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $663,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

