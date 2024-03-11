CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $8.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $471.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

