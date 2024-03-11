comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.05. comScore has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

