Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

