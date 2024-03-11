Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Conifer Stock Up 11.1 %
CNFRZ stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88.
About Conifer
