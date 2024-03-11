Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Conifer Stock Up 11.1 %

CNFRZ stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

