ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3,714.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

