Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,136,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,871. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.